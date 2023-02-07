English
    MT Educare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.33% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

    MT Educare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6017.059.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6017.059.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.739.246.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.614.263.48
    Depreciation2.732.413.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.044.843.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.50-3.71-8.31
    Other Income0.680.110.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-3.59-7.95
    Interest2.652.111.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.47-5.70-9.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.47-5.70-9.81
    Tax0.060.02-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.53-5.72-9.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.53-5.72-9.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.53-5.72-9.60
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.79-1.33
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.79-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.79-1.33
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.79-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited