MT Educare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.33% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 97.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.60
|17.05
|9.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.60
|17.05
|9.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.73
|9.24
|6.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.61
|4.26
|3.48
|Depreciation
|2.73
|2.41
|3.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|4.84
|3.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-3.71
|-8.31
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.11
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-3.59
|-7.95
|Interest
|2.65
|2.11
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.47
|-5.70
|-9.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.47
|-5.70
|-9.81
|Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.53
|-5.72
|-9.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.53
|-5.72
|-9.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.53
|-5.72
|-9.60
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.79
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.79
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.79
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.79
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited