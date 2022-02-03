MT Educare Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, down 30.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in December 2021 down 30.23% from Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021 down 1046.48% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021 down 135.29% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2020.

MT Educare shares closed at 11.75 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.90% returns over the last 6 months and 33.52% over the last 12 months.