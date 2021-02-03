MT Educare Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, down 76.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in December 2020 down 76.45% from Rs. 54.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 73.14% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2020 down 48.93% from Rs. 22.03 crore in December 2019.

MT Educare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

MT Educare shares closed at 8.80 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.87% returns over the last 6 months and -42.48% over the last 12 months.