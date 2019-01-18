MT Educare Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore, Up 20.26% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.71 58.16 41.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.71 58.16 41.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.00 8.75 10.19 Depreciation 4.53 4.58 5.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.70 41.13 141.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.48 3.70 -115.26 Other Income 5.53 4.15 3.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.01 7.85 -111.56 Interest 4.46 5.30 5.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.56 2.55 -117.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.56 2.55 -117.10 Tax 1.21 1.39 -27.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Equity Share Capital 72.23 71.79 39.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited