MT Educare Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore, Up 20.26% Y-o-Y.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are: Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore in December 2018 Up 20.26% from Rs. 41.34 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 Up 102.61% from Rs. 90.04 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2018 Up 111.81% from Rs. 106.18 crore in December 2017. MT Educare EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 22.62 in December 2017. MT Educare shares closed at 64.00 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.61% returns over the last 6 months and 11.79% over the last 12 months. MT Educare Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.71 58.16 41.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.71 58.16 41.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.00 8.75 10.19 Depreciation 4.53 4.58 5.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.70 41.13 141.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.48 3.70 -115.26 Other Income 5.53 4.15 3.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.01 7.85 -111.56 Interest 4.46 5.30 5.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.56 2.55 -117.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.56 2.55 -117.10 Tax 1.21 1.39 -27.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.35 1.15 -90.04 Equity Share Capital 72.23 71.79 39.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.16 -22.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:22 pm