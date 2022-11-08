MSTC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore in September 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.48 crore in September 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 31.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in September 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 48.05 crore in September 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 273.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.