MSTC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore in September 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.48 crore in September 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 31.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in September 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 48.05 crore in September 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 273.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.

MSTC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.93 83.37 125.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.93 83.37 125.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 55.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.05 19.74 23.33
Depreciation 1.52 1.55 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.89 6.36 13.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.52 55.72 32.05
Other Income 103.47 10.49 14.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.95 66.21 46.92
Interest -- 0.09 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.95 66.12 46.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.95 66.12 46.07
Tax 7.47 22.27 14.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.48 43.85 31.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.48 43.85 31.39
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 6.23 4.46
Diluted EPS 10.15 6.23 4.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 6.23 4.46
Diluted EPS 10.15 6.23 4.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #MSTC #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
