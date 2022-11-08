English
    MSTC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore, down 36.53% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.93 crore in September 2022 down 36.53% from Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.48 crore in September 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 31.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in September 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 48.05 crore in September 2021.

    MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2021.

    MSTC shares closed at 273.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.

    MSTC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.9383.37125.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.9383.37125.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----55.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0519.7423.33
    Depreciation1.521.551.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.896.3613.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.5255.7232.05
    Other Income103.4710.4914.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.9566.2146.92
    Interest--0.090.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.9566.1246.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.9566.1246.07
    Tax7.4722.2714.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.4843.8531.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.4843.8531.39
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.156.234.46
    Diluted EPS10.156.234.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.156.234.46
    Diluted EPS10.156.234.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm