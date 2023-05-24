MSTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.98 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:Net Sales at Rs 90.98 crore in March 2023 up 0.01% from Rs. 90.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.06 crore in March 2023 down 31.69% from Rs. 111.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.47 crore in March 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022.
MSTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.81 in March 2022.
|MSTC shares closed at 308.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.49% over the last 12 months.
|MSTC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.98
|70.44
|90.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.98
|70.44
|90.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.64
|17.90
|22.07
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.64
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.40
|9.05
|238.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.23
|41.85
|-171.71
|Other Income
|39.54
|19.79
|249.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.77
|61.64
|77.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|106.77
|61.64
|77.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|106.77
|61.64
|77.57
|Tax
|30.72
|13.80
|-33.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|76.06
|47.84
|111.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|76.06
|47.84
|111.34
|Equity Share Capital
|70.40
|70.40
|70.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.80
|6.80
|15.81
|Diluted EPS
|10.80
|6.80
|15.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.80
|6.80
|15.81
|Diluted EPS
|10.80
|6.80
|15.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited