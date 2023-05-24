English
    MSTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.98 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:Net Sales at Rs 90.98 crore in March 2023 up 0.01% from Rs. 90.97 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.06 crore in March 2023 down 31.69% from Rs. 111.34 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.47 crore in March 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022.
    MSTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.81 in March 2022.MSTC shares closed at 308.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.49% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.9870.4490.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.9870.4490.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6417.9022.07
    Depreciation1.701.641.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.409.05238.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2341.85-171.71
    Other Income39.5419.79249.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.7761.6477.64
    Interest----0.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.7761.6477.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.7761.6477.57
    Tax30.7213.80-33.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.0647.84111.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.0647.84111.34
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.806.8015.81
    Diluted EPS10.806.8015.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.806.8015.81
    Diluted EPS10.806.8015.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

