MSTC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.98 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 90.98 70.44 90.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 90.98 70.44 90.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.64 17.90 22.07 Depreciation 1.70 1.64 1.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.40 9.05 238.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.23 41.85 -171.71 Other Income 39.54 19.79 249.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.77 61.64 77.64 Interest -- -- 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.77 61.64 77.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 106.77 61.64 77.57 Tax 30.72 13.80 -33.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.06 47.84 111.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.06 47.84 111.34 Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.80 6.80 15.81 Diluted EPS 10.80 6.80 15.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.80 6.80 15.81 Diluted EPS 10.80 6.80 15.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited