MSTC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore, down 53.93% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore in March 2022 down 53.93% from Rs. 197.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.34 crore in March 2022 up 67.4% from Rs. 66.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022 up 60.45% from Rs. 49.46 crore in March 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.45 in March 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 288.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.

MSTC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.97 85.85 197.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.97 85.85 197.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 107.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.07 23.50 17.29
Depreciation 1.72 1.39 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 6.55 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 238.89 6.33 220.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -171.71 48.08 -148.06
Other Income 249.36 11.34 197.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.64 59.41 49.06
Interest 0.08 0.14 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.57 59.27 47.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.57 59.27 47.58
Tax -33.77 23.12 -18.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.34 36.16 66.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.34 36.16 66.51
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.81 5.14 9.45
Diluted EPS 15.81 5.14 9.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.81 5.14 9.45
Diluted EPS 15.81 5.14 9.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
