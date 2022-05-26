MSTC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore, down 53.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.97 crore in March 2022 down 53.93% from Rs. 197.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.34 crore in March 2022 up 67.4% from Rs. 66.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022 up 60.45% from Rs. 49.46 crore in March 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.45 in March 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 288.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.