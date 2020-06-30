MSTC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.40 crore, down 90.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.40 crore in March 2020 down 90.55% from Rs. 734.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020 down 116.76% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2020 down 2.83% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2019.
MSTC shares closed at 129.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 48.28% over the last 12 months.
|MSTC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.40
|190.08
|734.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.40
|190.08
|734.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.09
|111.96
|654.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.92
|16.98
|15.85
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.35
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|62.47
|8.92
|48.75
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.60
|5.78
|12.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.57
|46.09
|3.46
|Other Income
|40.04
|7.25
|8.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.47
|53.33
|12.38
|Interest
|5.07
|6.29
|8.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.40
|47.04
|4.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.40
|47.04
|4.34
|Tax
|10.36
|17.46
|-19.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.96
|29.59
|23.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.96
|29.59
|23.61
|Equity Share Capital
|70.40
|70.40
|70.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|4.20
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|4.20
|3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|4.20
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|4.20
|3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm