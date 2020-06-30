MSTC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.40 crore, down 90.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.40 crore in March 2020 down 90.55% from Rs. 734.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020 down 116.76% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2020 down 2.83% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2019.

MSTC shares closed at 129.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 48.28% over the last 12 months.