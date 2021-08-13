MSTC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 167.90 crore, up 400.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.90 crore in June 2021 up 400.02% from Rs. 33.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2021 up 8279.84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.14 crore in June 2021 up 579.51% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2020.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

MSTC shares closed at 266.40 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.02% over the last 12 months.