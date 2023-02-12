 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.32% from Rs. 36.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

MSTC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.44 79.93 85.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.44 79.93 85.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.90 18.05 23.50
Depreciation 1.64 1.52 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 6.55
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.05 84.89 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.85 -24.52 48.08
Other Income 19.79 103.47 11.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.64 78.95 59.41
Interest -- -- 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.64 78.95 59.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.64 78.95 59.27
Tax 13.80 7.47 23.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.84 71.48 36.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.84 71.48 36.16
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 10.15 5.14
Diluted EPS 6.80 10.15 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 10.15 5.14
Diluted EPS 6.80 10.15 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited