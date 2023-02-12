MSTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.32% from Rs. 36.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.