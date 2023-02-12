MSTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.32% from Rs. 36.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 295.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.