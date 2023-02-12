English
    MSTC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.32% from Rs. 36.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.28 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

    MSTC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.4479.9385.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.4479.9385.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9018.0523.50
    Depreciation1.641.521.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----6.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0584.896.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.85-24.5248.08
    Other Income19.79103.4711.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.6478.9559.41
    Interest----0.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.6478.9559.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.6478.9559.27
    Tax13.807.4723.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.8471.4836.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.8471.4836.16
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8010.155.14
    Diluted EPS6.8010.155.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8010.155.14
    Diluted EPS6.8010.155.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
