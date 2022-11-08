 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSTC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.97 crore, down 23.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.97 crore in September 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 227.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.67 crore in September 2022 up 125.01% from Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.00 crore in September 2022 up 55.13% from Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 273.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.

MSTC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 174.97 180.58 227.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 174.97 180.58 227.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.65 14.57 70.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.26 44.53 52.28
Depreciation 5.38 5.33 5.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.99 49.80 59.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.31 66.35 40.82
Other Income 93.94 14.24 5.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.62 80.58 46.35
Interest -- 0.09 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.62 80.49 45.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.62 80.49 45.50
Tax 10.33 26.24 17.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.29 54.25 28.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.29 54.25 28.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.62 0.04 0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.67 54.29 28.30
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.04 7.71 4.02
Diluted EPS 9.04 7.71 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.04 7.71 4.02
Diluted EPS 9.04 7.71 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
