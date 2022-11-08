English
    MSTC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.97 crore, down 23.16% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.97 crore in September 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 227.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.67 crore in September 2022 up 125.01% from Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.00 crore in September 2022 up 55.13% from Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021.

    MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2021.

    MSTC shares closed at 273.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.

    MSTC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.97180.58227.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.97180.58227.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.6514.5770.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2644.5352.28
    Depreciation5.385.335.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.9949.8059.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.3166.3540.82
    Other Income93.9414.245.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.6280.5846.35
    Interest--0.090.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.6280.4945.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.6280.4945.50
    Tax10.3326.2417.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.2954.2528.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.2954.2528.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.620.040.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.6754.2928.30
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.047.714.02
    Diluted EPS9.047.714.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.047.714.02
    Diluted EPS9.047.714.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm