MSTC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore in March 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 311.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.57% from Rs. 75.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.82 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.77 in March 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 287.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.