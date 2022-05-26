 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSTC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.83 crore in March 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 311.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.98 crore in March 2022 up 26.57% from Rs. 75.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.82 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.77 in March 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 287.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.

MSTC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.83 188.95 311.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.83 188.95 311.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.45 14.72 121.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.57 50.26 46.20
Depreciation 5.66 5.25 4.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 8.92 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 286.99 50.26 278.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -162.85 59.55 -139.35
Other Income 228.02 8.60 200.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.16 68.15 61.05
Interest 0.08 0.14 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.08 68.01 59.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.08 68.01 59.56
Tax -30.68 26.89 -15.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.76 41.12 75.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.76 41.12 75.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.18 0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.98 41.30 75.83
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 5.87 10.77
Diluted EPS 13.63 5.87 10.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 5.87 10.77
Diluted EPS 13.63 5.87 10.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
