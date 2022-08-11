 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSTC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.58 crore, down 31.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.58 crore in June 2022 down 31.51% from Rs. 263.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.29 crore in June 2022 up 61.79% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.91 crore in June 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 258.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.71% over the last 12 months.

MSTC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.58 195.83 263.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.58 195.83 263.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.57 14.45 114.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.53 51.57 39.15
Depreciation 5.33 5.66 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.80 286.99 54.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.35 -162.85 50.58
Other Income 14.24 228.02 5.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.58 65.16 55.61
Interest 0.09 0.08 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.49 65.08 54.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.49 65.08 54.06
Tax 26.24 -30.68 20.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.25 95.76 33.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.25 95.76 33.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.22 -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.29 95.98 33.56
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 13.63 4.77
Diluted EPS 7.71 13.63 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 13.63 4.77
Diluted EPS 7.71 13.63 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
