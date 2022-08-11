MSTC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.58 crore, down 31.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.58 crore in June 2022 down 31.51% from Rs. 263.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.29 crore in June 2022 up 61.79% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.91 crore in June 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2021.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2021.

MSTC shares closed at 258.55 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.71% over the last 12 months.