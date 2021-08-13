MSTC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 263.66 crore, up 159.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.66 crore in June 2021 up 159.02% from Rs. 101.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2021 up 1311.88% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2021 up 597.45% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2020.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

MSTC shares closed at 266.40 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.02% over the last 12 months.