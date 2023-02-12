MSTC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore in December 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 188.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.04 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 41.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.