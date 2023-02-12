 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSTC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore in December 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 188.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.04 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 41.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.88 174.97 188.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.88 174.97 188.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.80 16.65 14.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.88 43.26 50.26
Depreciation 5.47 5.38 5.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 8.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.30 128.99 50.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.44 -19.31 59.55
Other Income 14.19 93.94 8.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.63 74.62 68.15
Interest -- -- 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.63 74.62 68.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.63 74.62 68.01
Tax 16.52 10.33 26.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.11 64.29 41.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.11 64.29 41.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.07 -0.62 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.04 63.67 41.30
Equity Share Capital 70.40 70.40 70.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 9.04 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.68 9.04 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 9.04 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.68 9.04 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited