    MSTC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSTC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.88 crore in December 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 188.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.04 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 41.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.

    MSTC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.88174.97188.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.88174.97188.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.8016.6514.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.8843.2650.26
    Depreciation5.475.385.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----8.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.30128.9950.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.44-19.3159.55
    Other Income14.1993.948.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.6374.6268.15
    Interest----0.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.6374.6268.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.6374.6268.01
    Tax16.5210.3326.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.1164.2941.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.1164.2941.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.07-0.620.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.0463.6741.30
    Equity Share Capital70.4070.4070.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.689.045.87
    Diluted EPS6.689.045.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.689.045.87
    Diluted EPS6.689.045.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited