MSTC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.95 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.95 crore in December 2021 up 19.56% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.30 crore in December 2021 up 270.55% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021 up 100.16% from Rs. 36.67 crore in December 2020.

MSTC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2020.

MSTC shares closed at 330.65 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.61% returns over the last 6 months and 19.07% over the last 12 months.