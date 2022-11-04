 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSR India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 95.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 69.08% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 6.93 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.

MSR India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 3.68 3.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 3.68 3.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 3.61 2.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 0.66 0.84
Depreciation 0.42 0.42 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.44 0.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -1.44 -0.44
Other Income -- 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -1.41 -0.41
Interest 0.09 0.28 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 -1.70 -1.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 -1.70 -1.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -1.70 -1.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -1.70 -1.25
Equity Share Capital 31.44 31.44 31.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.05 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.05 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

