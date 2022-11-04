MSR India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 95.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 69.08% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
MSR India shares closed at 6.93 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|MSR India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|3.68
|3.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|3.68
|3.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|3.61
|2.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.66
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.44
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.44
|-0.44
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.41
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.09
|0.28
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-1.70
|-1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-1.70
|-1.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-1.70
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-1.70
|-1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|31.44
|31.44
|31.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited