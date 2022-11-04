MSR India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 95.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 69.08% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 6.93 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.