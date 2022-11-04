English
    MSR India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 95.96% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 69.08% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    MSR India shares closed at 6.93 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.40% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.133.683.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.133.683.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--3.612.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.660.84
    Depreciation0.420.420.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.440.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-1.44-0.44
    Other Income--0.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-1.41-0.41
    Interest0.090.280.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.39-1.70-1.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.39-1.70-1.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.39-1.70-1.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.39-1.70-1.25
    Equity Share Capital31.4431.4431.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.05-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

