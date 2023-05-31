MSR India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 88.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 88.92% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2023 up 50.27% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 2040.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

MSR India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

MSR India shares closed at 7.31 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.22% returns over the last 6 months