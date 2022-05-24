MSR India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in March 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022 up 106.76% from Rs. 37.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 100.61% from Rs. 36.02 crore in March 2021.

MSR India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 20.10 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)