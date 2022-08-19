 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSR India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in June 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 12.30 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.52% over the last 12 months.

MSR India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.68 4.87 2.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.68 4.87 2.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.61 3.17 0.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.73 0.70
Depreciation 0.42 0.50 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.78 1.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.44 -0.31 -1.35
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 -0.28 -1.33
Interest 0.28 1.19 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.70 -1.47 -2.04
Exceptional Items -- 2.65 --
P/L Before Tax -1.70 1.17 -2.04
Tax -- -1.37 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.70 2.55 -2.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.70 2.55 -2.04
Equity Share Capital 31.44 31.44 31.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.41 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.41 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.41 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.41 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
