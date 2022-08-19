MSR India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in June 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 12.30 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.52% over the last 12 months.