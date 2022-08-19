MSR India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in June 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
MSR India shares closed at 12.30 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|MSR India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.68
|4.87
|2.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.68
|4.87
|2.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.61
|3.17
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.73
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.50
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.78
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-0.31
|-1.35
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.28
|-1.33
|Interest
|0.28
|1.19
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-1.47
|-2.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.70
|1.17
|-2.04
|Tax
|--
|-1.37
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.70
|2.55
|-2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.70
|2.55
|-2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|31.44
|31.44
|31.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.41
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.41
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.41
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.41
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited