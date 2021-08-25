MSR India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 50.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2021 down 50.18% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 down 112.84% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

MSR India shares closed at 11.97 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.