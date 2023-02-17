MSR India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 93.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.77% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2022 down 220.11% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 531.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
MSR India shares closed at 10.01 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.86% returns over the last 6 months and -13.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|MSR India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.13
|2.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.13
|2.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.07
|--
|1.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|--
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.29
|-0.69
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.29
|-0.66
|Interest
|2.19
|0.09
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-0.39
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.62
|-0.39
|-1.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.62
|-0.39
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.62
|-0.39
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|31.44
|31.44
|31.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.06
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.06
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited