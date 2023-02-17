 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSR India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 93.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.77% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2022 down 220.11% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 531.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

MSR India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.19 0.13 2.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.19 0.13 2.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.07 -- 1.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 -- 0.80
Depreciation 0.42 0.42 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.43 -0.29 -0.69
Other Income -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.43 -0.29 -0.66
Interest 2.19 0.09 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.62 -0.39 -1.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.62 -0.39 -1.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.62 -0.39 -1.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.62 -0.39 -1.13
Equity Share Capital 31.44 31.44 31.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.06 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.06 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.06 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.06 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited