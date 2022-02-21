MSR India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 65.47% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 65.47% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 up 86.36% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 97.61% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2020.
MSR India shares closed at 12.19 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)
|MSR India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.97
|3.28
|8.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.97
|3.28
|8.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.78
|2.19
|13.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.84
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.01
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.68
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.44
|-7.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.41
|-7.29
|Interest
|0.47
|0.84
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-1.25
|-8.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-1.25
|-8.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|-1.25
|-8.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|-1.25
|-8.30
|Equity Share Capital
|31.44
|31.44
|31.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
