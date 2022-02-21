MSR India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 65.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 65.47% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 up 86.36% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 97.61% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2020.

MSR India shares closed at 12.19 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)