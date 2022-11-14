 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSP Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 571.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.87 crore in September 2022 down 745.63% from Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2022 down 176.96% from Rs. 42.44 crore in September 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.

MSP Steel & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 586.81 624.52 571.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 586.81 624.52 571.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 529.66 493.03 429.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.68 18.44 3.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.57 16.93 17.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.75 13.02 12.88
Depreciation 13.58 13.54 13.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.15 69.36 67.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.44 0.20 28.30
Other Income 1.20 0.54 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.24 0.74 28.69
Interest 18.30 18.72 19.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.54 -17.98 9.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -64.54 -17.98 9.51
Tax -3.67 -3.40 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -60.87 -14.58 9.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -60.87 -14.58 9.43
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 -0.38 0.24
Diluted EPS -1.46 -0.35 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 -0.38 0.24
Diluted EPS -1.46 -0.35 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MSP Steel #MSP Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm