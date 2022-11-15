English
    MSP Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 571.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.87 crore in September 2022 down 745.63% from Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2022 down 176.96% from Rs. 42.44 crore in September 2021.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 9.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations586.81624.52571.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations586.81624.52571.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials529.66493.03429.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6818.443.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.5716.9317.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7513.0212.88
    Depreciation13.5813.5413.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.1569.3667.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.440.2028.30
    Other Income1.200.540.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.240.7428.69
    Interest18.3018.7219.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.54-17.989.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.54-17.989.51
    Tax-3.67-3.400.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-60.87-14.589.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-60.87-14.589.43
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.380.24
    Diluted EPS-1.46-0.350.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-0.380.24
    Diluted EPS-1.46-0.350.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MSP Steel #MSP Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm