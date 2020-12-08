MSP Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 445.74 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.74 crore in September 2020 up 18.54% from Rs. 376.02 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2020 up 104.1% from Rs. 29.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.11 crore in September 2020 up 897.82% from Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2019.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2019.

MSP Steel shares closed at 8.00 on December 07, 2020 (NSE)