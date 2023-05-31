MSP Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.42 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.42 crore in March 2023 up 3.76% from Rs. 652.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.39 crore in March 2023 up 12.4% from Rs. 51.95 crore in March 2022.

MSP Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

MSP Steel shares closed at 8.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.