MSP Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 399.42 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.42 crore in March 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 326.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2019 down 214.79% from Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2019 down 25.2% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2018.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -47.25% over the last 12 months.