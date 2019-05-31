MSP Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 399.42 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 399.42 crore in March 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 326.69 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2019 down 214.79% from Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2019 down 25.2% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2018.
MSP Steel shares closed at 9.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -47.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|MSP Steel & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.42
|493.06
|326.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.42
|493.06
|326.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|315.18
|335.70
|239.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.08
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.60
|28.10
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.01
|9.92
|8.87
|Depreciation
|13.32
|13.72
|13.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.62
|87.03
|47.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.79
|18.59
|18.09
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.45
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.32
|19.04
|19.11
|Interest
|21.21
|15.12
|34.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.89
|3.92
|-15.62
|Exceptional Items
|-0.54
|--
|4.76
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.43
|3.92
|-10.85
|Tax
|21.93
|-4.44
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.35
|8.37
|-10.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.35
|8.37
|-10.28
|Equity Share Capital
|385.42
|385.42
|385.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.22
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.22
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.22
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.22
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited