    MSP Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 109.67% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2023 up 159.31% from Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2022.

    MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.11% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations671.12677.42624.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations671.12677.42624.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials534.77522.96493.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.69-6.2816.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4915.2613.02
    Depreciation13.9613.3213.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.7496.3069.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8435.860.20
    Other Income4.239.220.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0745.070.74
    Interest16.8620.9418.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2124.13-17.98
    Exceptional Items--0.31--
    P/L Before Tax6.2124.44-17.98
    Tax4.805.09-3.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4119.35-14.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4119.35-14.58
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.51-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.030.46-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.51-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.030.46-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

