MSP Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 up 109.67% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2023 up 159.31% from Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2022.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.11% over the last 12 months.