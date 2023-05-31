English
    MSP Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.42 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.42 crore in March 2023 up 3.76% from Rs. 652.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2023 up 35.12% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.85 crore in March 2023 up 12.61% from Rs. 52.26 crore in March 2022.

    MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 8.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.17% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.42661.65652.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations677.42661.65652.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials522.96497.02526.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods----6.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.2824.17-13.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2714.7513.32
    Depreciation13.3213.6413.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.8595.5670.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3016.5236.32
    Other Income9.230.642.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5317.1638.93
    Interest20.9519.2720.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.58-2.1118.33
    Exceptional Items0.31----
    P/L Before Tax24.89-2.1118.33
    Tax5.09-4.603.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.802.5014.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.802.5014.65
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.802.5014.65
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.060.38
    Diluted EPS0.480.060.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.060.38
    Diluted EPS0.480.060.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MSP Steel #MSP Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm