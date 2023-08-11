English
    MSP Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 87.6% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2023 up 159.61% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.11% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations671.12677.42624.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations671.12677.42624.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials534.77522.96493.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.69-6.2816.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5015.2713.03
    Depreciation13.9613.3213.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.7495.8569.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8336.300.18
    Other Income4.239.230.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0645.530.72
    Interest16.8620.9518.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2024.58-18.02
    Exceptional Items-3.210.31--
    P/L Before Tax2.9924.89-18.02
    Tax4.815.09-3.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.8219.80-14.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.8219.80-14.62
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.8119.80-14.61
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.52-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.040.48-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.52-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.040.48-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

