MSP Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.12 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 87.6% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.02 crore in June 2023 up 159.61% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 22.11% over the last 12 months.