MSP Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore in June 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 526.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 down 270.67% from Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.

MSP Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.52 652.88 526.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.52 652.88 526.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 493.03 526.61 468.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.44 6.58 10.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.93 -13.84 -57.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.03 13.32 12.38
Depreciation 13.54 13.33 13.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.37 70.56 54.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 36.32 24.80
Other Income 0.54 2.61 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 38.93 24.97
Interest 18.74 20.60 16.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.02 18.33 8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.02 18.33 8.85
Tax -3.40 3.68 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.62 14.65 8.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.62 14.65 8.56
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.61 14.65 8.56
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.38 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.35 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.38 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.35 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
