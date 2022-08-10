MSP Steel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.52 crore in June 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 526.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022 down 270.67% from Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.