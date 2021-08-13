MSP Steel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.42 crore, up 117.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.42 crore in June 2021 up 117.88% from Rs. 241.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2021 up 153.69% from Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2021 up 207.83% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2020.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.00 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 50.68% over the last 12 months.