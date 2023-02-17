MSP Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021.