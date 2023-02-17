 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSP Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021.

MSP Steel & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 661.65 586.81 588.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 661.65 586.81 588.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 497.02 529.66 465.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.68 3.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.17 -9.57 11.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.75 14.75 12.88
Depreciation 13.64 13.58 13.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.56 74.54 70.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.52 -44.84 11.32
Other Income 0.64 1.20 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.16 -43.64 11.54
Interest 19.27 18.30 18.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.11 -61.94 -6.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.11 -61.94 -6.71
Tax -4.60 -3.67 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.50 -58.27 -6.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.50 -58.27 -6.88
Minority Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.50 -58.26 -6.88
Equity Share Capital 385.42 385.42 385.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -1.51 -0.18
Diluted EPS 0.06 -1.40 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -1.51 -0.18
Diluted EPS 0.06 -1.40 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited