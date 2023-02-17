MSP Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021.

MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 8.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.35% over the last 12 months.