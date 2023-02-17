English
    MSP Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.65 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 588.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.31% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021.

    MSP Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 8.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.35% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.65586.81588.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations661.65586.81588.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.02529.66465.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--8.683.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.17-9.5711.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7514.7512.88
    Depreciation13.6413.5813.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.5674.5470.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.52-44.8411.32
    Other Income0.641.200.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.16-43.6411.54
    Interest19.2718.3018.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.11-61.94-6.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.11-61.94-6.71
    Tax-4.60-3.670.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.50-58.27-6.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.50-58.27-6.88
    Minority Interest0.000.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.50-58.26-6.88
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-1.51-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.06-1.40-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-1.51-0.18
    Diluted EPS0.06-1.40-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

