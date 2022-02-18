MSP Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore in December 2021 up 23.27% from Rs. 477.43 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021 down 162.98% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021 down 45.53% from Rs. 46.61 crore in December 2020.
MSP Steel shares closed at 11.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|MSP Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|588.54
|571.74
|477.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|588.54
|571.74
|477.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|465.26
|429.04
|361.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.25
|3.03
|4.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.72
|17.35
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.88
|12.89
|11.30
|Depreciation
|13.85
|13.75
|13.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.27
|67.44
|60.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.32
|28.25
|33.01
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.39
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.54
|28.63
|33.16
|Interest
|18.26
|19.19
|19.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.71
|9.45
|13.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.71
|9.45
|13.82
|Tax
|0.17
|0.08
|2.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.88
|9.37
|10.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.88
|9.37
|10.92
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.88
|9.36
|10.92
|Equity Share Capital
|385.42
|385.42
|385.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.25
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.22
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.25
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.22
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
