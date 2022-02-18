MSP Steel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore in December 2021 up 23.27% from Rs. 477.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2021 down 162.98% from Rs. 10.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2021 down 45.53% from Rs. 46.61 crore in December 2020.

MSP Steel shares closed at 11.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)