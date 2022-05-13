MSCI adds BoB, Cholamandalam Investment, JSPL to India index

The MSCI India Index has included Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, while excluding HDFC Asset Management, Indraprastha Gas, MRF Ltd and Shriram Transport.

All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 31, 2022. The MSCI India domestic SmallCap Index also added 50 small-cap firms to the index and removed 10 firms, MSCI said on Friday in its Semi-Annual Index Review.

The addition in MSCI SmallCap index includes Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Aptus Value HSG Finance, Bharat Dynamics, CE Info Systems, Easy Trip Planners, Equitas Small Finance, ESAB India, GHCL, Go Fashions India, Godawari Power and Ispat, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chem, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Gujarat Mineral Development, Hindustan Copper, Indian Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, KSB, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Mahindra Holidays, Medplus Health Services, Minda Corp, MFR, Network 18 Media, Olectra Greentech, PB Fintech, PCBL, Privi Speciality Chem, Rashtriya Chemical, RattanIndia Enterprises, Raymond, RHI Magnesita India, Sapphire Foods India, Sharda Cropchem, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Fin, Transport Corp of India, Triveni Engineering, Triveni Turbine, Usha Martin, Varroc Engineering, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Welspun Corp, ZF Comm Vehicle Control Systems.

The index removed Adani Power Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care, Cholamandalam Investment, Future Retail, GMR Power & Urban Infra, IOL Chemicals and Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, NCL India, Solara Active Pharma, Spandana Sphoorty Fin, from smallcap India index.

MSCI will announces its next quarterly review on August 11 and the changes will be implemented on September 1.