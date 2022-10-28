 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 39.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 39.09% from Rs. 17,691.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,789.14 crore in September 2022 down 637.67% from Rs. 242.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,963.20 crore in September 2022 down 109166.67% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24,608.02 35,915.46 17,691.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24,608.02 35,915.46 17,691.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25,129.28 27,226.59 12,665.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 0.97 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 489.26 -864.20 161.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.71 175.26 128.98
Depreciation 296.94 295.58 212.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 861.36 4,662.88 4,756.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,291.78 4,418.38 -233.25
Other Income 31.64 36.73 22.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,260.14 4,455.11 -210.57
Interest 315.47 302.16 178.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,575.61 4,152.95 -389.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,575.61 4,152.95 -389.56
Tax -786.47 1,445.44 -147.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,789.14 2,707.51 -242.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,789.14 2,707.51 -242.54
Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.21 15.45 -1.38
Diluted EPS -10.21 15.45 -1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.21 15.45 -1.38
Diluted EPS -10.21 15.45 -1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
