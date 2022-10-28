MRPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 39.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 39.09% from Rs. 17,691.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,789.14 crore in September 2022 down 637.67% from Rs. 242.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,963.20 crore in September 2022 down 109166.67% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.