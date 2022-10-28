MRPL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 39.09% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 39.09% from Rs. 17,691.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,789.14 crore in September 2022 down 637.67% from Rs. 242.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,963.20 crore in September 2022 down 109166.67% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.
MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,608.02
|35,915.46
|17,691.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,608.02
|35,915.46
|17,691.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25,129.28
|27,226.59
|12,665.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.25
|0.97
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|489.26
|-864.20
|161.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.71
|175.26
|128.98
|Depreciation
|296.94
|295.58
|212.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|861.36
|4,662.88
|4,756.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,291.78
|4,418.38
|-233.25
|Other Income
|31.64
|36.73
|22.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,260.14
|4,455.11
|-210.57
|Interest
|315.47
|302.16
|178.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,575.61
|4,152.95
|-389.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,575.61
|4,152.95
|-389.56
|Tax
|-786.47
|1,445.44
|-147.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,789.14
|2,707.51
|-242.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,789.14
|2,707.51
|-242.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|15.45
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|15.45
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|15.45
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|15.45
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
