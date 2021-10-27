MRPL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,691.70 crore, up 186.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,691.70 crore in September 2021 up 186.17% from Rs. 6,182.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 242.54 crore in September 2021 down 776.73% from Rs. 35.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021 down 99.32% from Rs. 265.37 crore in September 2020.

MRPL shares closed at 51.65 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.21% returns over the last 6 months and 79.65% over the last 12 months.