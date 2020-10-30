MRPL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,182.32 crore, down 59.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,182.32 crore in September 2020 down 59.49% from Rs. 15,261.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in September 2020 up 106.24% from Rs. 574.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.37 crore in September 2020 up 159.75% from Rs. 444.16 crore in September 2019.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.28 in September 2019.

MRPL shares closed at 28.15 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.