Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MRPL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,182.32 crore, down 59.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,182.32 crore in September 2020 down 59.49% from Rs. 15,261.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in September 2020 up 106.24% from Rs. 574.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.37 crore in September 2020 up 159.75% from Rs. 444.16 crore in September 2019.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.28 in September 2019.

MRPL shares closed at 28.00 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -46.77% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6,182.326,408.4715,261.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,182.326,408.4715,261.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,021.443,147.8511,710.26
Purchase of Traded Goods291.67901.56871.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-453.0389.47341.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost111.00111.33107.68
Depreciation209.80200.10200.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-25.372,645.952,694.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.81-687.79-664.39
Other Income28.7625.3819.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.57-662.41-645.01
Interest-2.65134.50228.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.22-796.91-873.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.22-796.91-873.67
Tax22.38-277.05-299.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.84-519.86-574.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.84-519.86-574.45
Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.20-2.97-3.28
Diluted EPS0.20-2.97-3.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.20-2.97-3.28
Diluted EPS0.20-2.97-3.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals #MRPL #Refineries #Results

